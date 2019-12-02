Video: Crazy Double Knockdown Leads To Knockout Victory

Eder Lopes and Diogo Neves are the fighters you can see in the
clip. Both connected with a heavy left hook at exactly the same time. It
appeared to be a double knockout as both fighters fell to the mat. However, it
was Lopes who had the stronger chin and he despite wobbled rose to his feet to be
declared the winner via KO.
Lopes is a 22-year-old kickboxing champion who appears to have massive
future in the sport. He already holds a high-profile upset win over fight legend
John Wayne Parr on a Bellator Kickboxing event last year.
The double knockdown might be the rarest event in mixed martial
arts, though it has happened before. Most notably was when MMA legend Fedor
Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione squared off at Bellator New York. Both men landed
and fell simultaneously. Mitrione was able to recover quickly and finish the
Russian via ground strikes.
No epic fight moment is complete without one of Robin Blacks breakdowns. He was quick to react to the viral video with a breakdown on his Instagram page.
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
LowKickMMA is your #1 source for Mixed Martial Arts, MMA News, UFC News, rumors, Bellator, ONE Championship, Muay Thai and MMA Videos since 2009. Join the community now and be kept upto date date with the latest MMA News from across the globe. If you are looking for massive Free Spins bonuses, casinobonusca.com is where you'll find them. Check them out and claim your favourite!