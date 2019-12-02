Video: Crazy Double Knockdown Leads To Knockout Victory

Jordan Ellis
A rare double knockdown saw one man rise to his feet a claim a crazy KO win during Portugal’s ECE promotion on Enfusion TV.

The fight video has gone viral and you can see exactly why. (H/T MikeyThomasMMA via Twitter)

Eder Lopes and Diogo Neves are the fighters you can see in the clip. Both connected with a heavy left hook at exactly the same time. It appeared to be a double knockout as both fighters fell to the mat. However, it was Lopes who had the stronger chin and he despite wobbled rose to his feet to be declared the winner via KO.

Lopes is a 22-year-old kickboxing champion who appears to have massive future in the sport. He already holds a high-profile upset win over fight legend John Wayne Parr on a Bellator Kickboxing event last year.

The double knockdown might be the rarest event in mixed martial arts, though it has happened before. Most notably was when MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione squared off at Bellator New York. Both men landed and fell simultaneously. Mitrione was able to recover quickly and finish the Russian via ground strikes.

No epic fight moment is complete without one of Robin Blacks breakdowns. He was quick to react to the viral video with a breakdown on his Instagram page.

One Minute #BREAKDOWN: Hook vs Hook!!! One Man KOed, One Man (@eder_lopes_k.o_team) gets up Victorious!!! . Results. Consequences. Outcomes. We sometimes have a tendency to fixate on them. Then we will attempt to use them to look back with judgement; ‘here’s where Fighter A made a Brilliant Choice, Fighter B made a mistake…’. This is flawed thinking, an artificial exercise of our minds in an attempt to explain something complex using whatever limited understanding we have. In peak performance, these athletes are not voluntarily making ‘decisions’ or ‘choices’. If they’re performing in the desired state of freedom, they’re simply getting out of their own way and watching their bodies and minds express their training. This is a thesis about fighting (and other high stress performance) that I’ve been developing: THE BRAIN WILL PERFORM, THE WAY ITS BEEN PROGRAMMED TO PERFORM, IF THE ARTIST IS IN AN OPTIMAL STATE OF FOCUS AND AROUSAL. There’s a lot here, and we’ll talk about different aspects of this in the coming months. But, for now, this thought: The moments that we see are simply a reflection of the physical, mental, creative, emotional and spiritual preparation that’s been done. And the results, outcomes and consequences were shaped in the seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months and years leading into the contest. Why is it important not to aggressively judge results? Because it distracts us from studying whats important- the process. We do not control outcomes. But we have a ton of influence on our processes. Study your process. Trust your process. Improve your process. Enjoy The Hostilities My Friends. . . . . . . . Thank you @officialenfusion for your decades of wonderful Martial Arts. Follow Enfusion now! . #bink #ko #punch #martialarts #boxing #kickboxing #muaythai #mma #ufc #philosophy #training #growth #mindset #growthmindset #physics #epic #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #athlete #fitness #collision #speed #movement #flow #grit

