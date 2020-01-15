Donald Cerrone Denies Recent Reports About How Much He’s Making For Conor McGregor Fight

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone is undoubtedly in line to make the biggest payday of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career this weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) when he takes on Conor McGregor.

Cerrone and McGregor will headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to a recent report, Cerrone is set to make about $2,000,000 for his scrap with the Irishman this weekend. “Cowboy” has seen this number floating around online, and revealed in a recent media scrum that it’s inaccurate, and apparently much more than what he’s actually getting paid for Saturday night. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Somewhere in the business is a liar, because the money you guys show me making is not the money I’m making,” Cerrone said. “I need to find that person and be like, ‘Where’d you get those numbers? I want them.’”

As for McGregor, the Irishman claims he’s looking at making anywhere up to $80 million for his return to Octagon action this weekend. When Cerrone was asked for his thoughts on the potential mega payday McGregor is looking at, “Cowboy” suggested the Irishman fork some over his way.

“Hey man, (expletive) good for you,” Cerrone said. “Good for you. If you want to kick ‘Cowboy’ a little bit of that, a percentage would be even cooler. Like I said, if that’s a real number? (Expletive) right on, man.

“That means I did something right and he did something right and we’re selling a hell of a fight. Right on, man. Good for you. Throw ‘Cowboy’ a little bit of that grease when you’re done.”

What do you think about Cerrone denying reports that he’s making around $2 million to fight McGregor?