Donald Cerrone Aiming To End Losing Streak With Win Over Anthony Pettis

Donald Cerrone is not only looking to get a loss back at UFC 249 — he’s looking to end an unwanted losing streak.

Cerrone faces Anthony Pettis in a rematch on the featured prelim of the card taking place May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The pair previously met in 2013 in a bout that ended in the first round following a body kick from Pettis that folded Cerrone and led to the TKO victory.

Over seven years on, “Cowboy” — who is fired up according to his coach — is now looking for revenge. More than anything, though, he believes it will be a fan-friendly encounter.

“He kicked my liver out of my body (in our first fight),” Cerrone told MMA Junkie. “It sucked. Of course you always want to get a loss back, but it’s just stylistically a good matchup. It’s a good fight with good fun. It’s a fight the people want to see.”

After seemingly going through a career resurgence early last year, Cerrone is currently on a three-fight losing streak.

Although those losses all came against the best lightweights in the world in Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor, it’s not an ideal position to be in. And Cerrone is looking to snap what is just the second three-fight losing streak of his long mixed martial arts career with a win over Pettis.

“I’m going out there looking for a win,” Cerrone said. “Three losses is the worst thing I’ve ever done. It’s such a crazy and wild sport, the ups and the downs. This is my wheelhouse. Short-notice fights. I want to win. Go out and there and do what I do. I’m excited for this fight and for this matchup.”

Do you think Cerrone gets the win over Pettis and snaps his losing streak?