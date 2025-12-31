UFC 327: Heavy-Handed Finishers Reportedly Booked To Clash On April 11 In Miami

The fight card for UFC 327 is beginning to take shape.

According to a recent report from Alex Behunin of MMA Mania, the MMA promotion is set to make its annual return to “The 305” on April 11, 2026, staging UFC 327 at the Kaseya Center as its fourth numbered event of the year.

The UFC’s most recent stop in Miami came at UFC 314 this past April, where Alexander Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision victory over Diego Lopes, capturing the vacant featherweight title and reclaiming the championship throne.

Image: UFC.com

The first reported booking for UFC 327 features a light heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker.

What Momentum Do Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker Bring Into UFC 327?

Dominick Reyes last competed at UFC Perth in September, where he suffered a brutal first-round knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg. The defeat brought an end to Reyes’ three-fight knockout streak, which had included finishes over Nikita Krylov, Anthony Smith, and Dustin Jacoby.

“The Devastator” built his reputation in the UFC by putting together a six-fight unbeaten run before coming up short in a hotly contested unanimous decision loss to then–light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. That setback marked the start of a difficult stretch for Dominick Reyes, who went on to suffer three consecutive knockout defeats.

Now 36, the American owns a 9–5 UFC record, with six of those victories coming by way of knockout.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Dominick Reyes reacts after a knockout victory against Nikita Krylov of Ukraine in a light heavyweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On the other hand, Johnny Walker heads into UFC 327 riding the momentum of a second-round TKO victory over Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai in August. The win snapped Walker’s three-fight winless skid and marked a much-needed turnaround in his recent form.

Although the 33-year-old Brazilian initially turned heads after earning his UFC contract with a decision victory on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, then following it up with three consecutive knockout wins, Walker has struggled to consistently perform at his full potential in the years since.

Walker has experienced an up-and-down run in the Octagon, compiling an 8–6 record with one no contest, while six of his victories came via knockout.