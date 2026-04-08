Dominick Reyes plans to reignite UFC title aspirations at UFC 327

UFC veteran Dominick Reyes is determined to prove that he is still capable of winning a world title in the promotion.

Following on from a four-fight losing streak, Dominick Reyes won three on the bounce to put himself back in contention for a potential title shot. Then, however, he fell to a knockout defeat at the hands of Carlos Ulberg last September, which set him back in his quest.

Now, at UFC 327 this weekend, Dominick Reyes faces an interesting test in the form of Johnny Walker. In the main event of the evening, the aforementioned Ulberg will collide with Jiri Prochazka for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

In a recent interview, Dominick Reyes spoke candidly about his championship push, as well as his role as a father.

Dominick Reyes discusses UFC title hopes

“I was on a three-fight win streak, I win this one, it’ll be four out of the last five – pretty damn good,” Reyes told MMA Junkie Radio. “The cool thing about fighting on the title fight card is it’s like a relevancy thing, you know? We live in a world of ‘what have you done for me lately,’ and everything is kind of like short-term memory.

“So, I go out there and put on a hell of a show against Johnny, and the main event is a couple of fights later, I’ll be in the conversation. Whether I have to fight one more time or whatever, whatever, I’m relevant.”

“I have a full new motivation, appreciation – I mean, I feel like a new man, truly,” Reyes said. “… Definintely dad strength is hitting hard. I’m physcially strong than I’ve ever been and I’m fitter than I’ve been in my last four fights, so, that’s really exciting. But like I said, dad strength comes not just physical strength, but mental strength as well.

“I’m able to do the hard stuff without being like, ‘Oh man, this sucks,’ or struggling mentally like, ‘Oh, this is terrible.’ Every day we’re just going and going and going. Now I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s get this sh*t. Hell yeah. I got a baby to feed.'”

Quotes via MMA Junkie