Dominick Cruz Reveals Desired Opponents Before Retirement

UFC veteran Dominick Cruz has revealed who he’d be interested in facing before retiring from mixed martial arts.

Throughout the course of his career, Dominick Cruz has been recognized as one of the best bantamweights on the planet. Unfortunately, as we know, he’s spent a great deal of time on the shelf, leaving many to wonder what could’ve been.

Still, even at the age of 39, he’s talking about the possibility of fighting. Some believe that his injuries have left him on the verge of retirement, but the man himself wants to keep pushing to see how much he’s got left in the tank.

During a recent interview, he spoke candidly about what the future holds for him and who he hopes to face before hanging up his gloves.

Dominick Cruz lists future plans

“I’ve heard Henry (Cejudo) say that he would be willing to fight me if (UFC chief business officer) Hunter (Campbell) would allow it to happen,” Cruz stated. “I would rematch Henry. I would love that. … I’m not saying he didn’t beat me, but I’m saying that on a full camp, we can give an entertaining fight.

“He beat me the last fight. Okay, great. I think with me having a full camp, me not straight off surgery, me doing the training I’ve been doing, me feeling the way I feel right now…we’ll put on a really good, fun show,” Dominick Cruz continued. “So, Aldo, Henry, Cody (Garbrandt’s) getting ready to fight, so he’s got a fight coming up. But yeah, rematches for me make sense. My shoulder’s had multiple surgeries. It’s not rocket science, I don’t have tons of fights left. I’m towards the last chunk of my fights, and I want to put on a good show. So, I’m looking for a fight that makes sense.”

Quotes via MMA News