Dominick Cruz Finally Set For UFC Return

It’s been quite some time, but Dominick Cruz is finally set for his UFC return.

The UFC just tweeted that Cruz will return versus John Lineker at January 26’s UFC 233 from Anaheim, California:

The former champ has been out of action since he lost the UFC bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt in December 2016. As always, he has been dealing with a string of serious injuries since.

He’s been dominant when he has been able to step into the Octagon. Cruz came back from a layoff that would have killed most careers to defeat current champion TJ Dillashaw in January 2016. He defended the title once against Urijah Faber before losing to Garbrandt.

‘The Dominator’ will have no easy return fight in the Brazilian ‘Hands of Stone.’ Lineker has won his last two fights over Brian Kelleher and Marlon Vera. He’s also won eight of his last nine bouts.

UFC 233’s lineup is turning into an absolutely stacked event. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will take on Dillashaw in the co-main event. The event also showcases the UFC debut of Ben Askren, who meets former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Now, Cruz’ return has added even more intrigue to the card.