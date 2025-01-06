Report – Dominick Cruz books fighting return in UFC Seattle co main event in February

Former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz will enter the Octagon for the first time in more than two-years next month, making a return in the co-headliner of UFC Seattle, as he takes on perennial contender, Rob Font.

Cruz, who has fallen from the top-15 rankings at bantamweight amid inactivity, has been sidelined since he took main event honors in a title-eliminator against Ecuadorian star, Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego back in 2022, suffering a thunderous fourth round high-kick knockout loss.

As for his incoming opponent, Font, the number nine ranked contender snapped his two-fight losing skid at UFC Vegas 99 back in October, turning in a unanimous decision victory against Kyler Philips.

Dominick Cruz books return against Rob Font in UFC Seattle co-headliner

News of Dominick Cruz’s return against Rob Font in the co-headliner of UFC Seattle was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, as per UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell.

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo will fight Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Feb. 22 in Seattle, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell tells ESPN. Rob Font will fight former champ Dominick Cruz in the co-main. Cruz’s first fight in over two years.”

Seeing a two-fight winning run halted in his knockout loss to Vera, veteran former champion, Cruz had landed a pair of decision wins over Brazilian stalwart, Pedro Munhoz, as well as promotional alum, Casey Kenney in his return to action since a 2020 title fight defeat.

During his lengthy run with the UFC, former WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) champion, Cruz turned in victories over Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, Urijah Faber, and Takeya Mizugaki of note.

21-8 as a professional, Tyson Chartier student, Font had dropped back-to-back defeats against both Cory Sandhagen, and former undisputed flyweight kingpin, Devieson Figueiredo before his win over Philips in October of last year.

UFC Fight Night Seattle is slated to take place on February 22. from the Climate Pledge Arena in Washington, with a bantamweight clash between former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo and Chinese contender, Song Yadong slated to take main event honors.