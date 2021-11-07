Dillon Danis didn’t have the best night at UFC 268 — and that was confirmed by former middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Both Danis and Bisping were in attendance at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night for the stacked UFC 268 pay-per-view event.

Danis — who has sparred with Bisping on social media in recent weeks — continued their rivalry by claiming the latter ran when he saw him.

A number of tweets were since deleted.

“Just ran into @bisping turn around and ran

“hey @bisping we got eye witness you running away don’t ever talk anymore i am your daddy”

Bisping Confirms Danis Slap Story

Bisping responded by corroborating Sunday’s story that Danis was slapped by MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz before getting ejected from the event.

“So pathetic. FYI people, dildo was legit slapped in the face like a b*tch backstage and then ejected and banned from all Ufc events. Haha.” (via @hqtred)

Nobody knows what happened for sure.

But if true, Danis continues to take Ls after Ls — especially after his incident from a couple of months ago when he was choked out by a bouncer.

Should Dillon Danis simply give up his tough guy facade after his latest embarrassment?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.