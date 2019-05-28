Dillon Danis Calls Friendship With Conor McGregor ‘Like Getting To Watch Muhammad Ali Every Day’

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis has emerged as one of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) most notable characters. Largely due to his affiliation with UFC mega-star Conor McGregor.

Danis has become a regular training partner and friend of the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. Since their alliance, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout has begun a career in MMA, fighting under the Bellator banner.

While his grappling skills are amongst the best in the sport, he also has the opportunity to train with one of the best strikers in McGregor on a regular basis. Speaking to The New York Post recently, Danis compared his friendship with “Notorious” to “getting to watch Muhammad Ali every day”:

“He’s a big brother to me. It’s like getting to watch Muhammad Ali every day,” Danis said. “He teaches me that the things you say . . . are important.”

Danis currently prepares to make his return to the cage on June 14, as he takes on Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in New York City. He made his professional MMA debut back in April of last year, submitting Kyle Walker. Now, Danis hopes to make it two in a row against Humphrey next month.

As for McGregor, he is currently awaiting news on his fighting future, as he has yet to come to terms with the UFC on a return bout. There are no shortage of challengers at 155 pounds, but there’s no doubt the Irishman will demand a hefty payday before getting back into fighting action.