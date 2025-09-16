Currently ranked number two in the UFC featherweight division, Diego Lopes is taking a well-earned victory lap after securing a highlight reel spinning back elbow knockout over top contender Jean Silva of the Fighting Nerds.

Competing on a major stage as the main event of UFC Noche on the same night as the highly anticipated Canelo vs Crawford boxing match, Lopes delivered a statement performance. The win marks a strong comeback after falling short in his bid for the title against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski. During the post-fight press conference, Lopes spoke with members of the media about his thrilling victory.

Poised Under Pressure, Diego Lopes Builds Case for Title Contention

When asked by members of the media if the fight had gone the way he envisioned it, Diego Lopes responded, “I told you the whole week. I finish this fight. This fight not go the five rounds.” One media member noted how composed Diego remained in the octagon both during and after his performance. The same reporter also pointed out that, after the fight, it appeared Jean Silva attempted to strike Diego Lopes.

He addressed the incident, saying, “I’m surprised with this too. I feel the punch in my back of my head. I don’t understand why. But it’s okay. This time maybe the emotion because this guy is a little bit hungry. But it’s okay, I feel good now. This is my moment.”

With each performance, Diego Lopes continues to prove that he belongs among the UFC’s elite. His composure under pressure, paired with his explosive finishing ability, makes him one of the most dangerous contenders in the featherweight division. As his momentum builds, fans and analysts alike are speculating about a potential title shot. A matchup against the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Lerone Murphy could be on the horizon, and based on his recent performances, Lopes looks more than ready for the challenge.