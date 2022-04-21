Off the back of an impressive, hard-fought third round knockout success against William Knight at UFC Vegas 51 last weekend, Devin Clark has revealed how he has already been offered a quickfire turnaround in the next month by the organization, however, prefers a potential August return at 205lbs.

Clark, who improved to 13-6 as a professional last weekend at the UFC Apex facility, managed to make good on a brief heavyweight division excursion, battling the tough, Knight over the course of three rounds en route to an eventual third round knockout victory.

The victory snapped a run of two successive losses for the Sioux Falls native, who had dropped a unanimous decision loss to Ion Cutelaba, as well as former title challenger, Anthony Smith in a UFC Vegas 15 main event back in November 2020.

Expected to pen a new, multi-fight deal with the organization off the back of his win over Knight, Clark featured in the Octagon for the thirteenth time, establishing a 7-6 promotional résumé

Devin Clark revealed he is expected to re-up with the UFC on a new contract to boot

Speaking with LowKick MMA reporter, James Lynch off the back of his win over Knight, Clark confirmed that he has held discussions over a new contract, with the promotion asking him to fill in on short notice for a bout next month.

“Should be getting a new one (contract), but we haven’t finalized anything, but we’ve been talking to Mick Maynard – and it looks like we’re going to be getting another deal so,” Devin Clark said. “They were actually asking me if I was ready to fight next month already, so – you know, they wanted me to fill in for a fight next month, but I told them I couldn’t, yet.”

Expected to make a light heavyweight division return in his next Octagon walk – Clark explained how he plans to feature once again in the fall of this year.

“Probably like August, September – somewhere like that,” Devin Clark said on an Octagon return. “Early fall. That makes sense, not too much time off, just a little bit to rest and recover. I have some bumps and bruises, and I think it’s good to give the mind a little bit of time to rest as well.”

“I’ll most likely go down to 205, unless there’s a really good opportunity or something,” Devin Clark explained. “Kinda whoever, there’s a whole lot of guys right around that top-15 realm, and they’re all good fights. There’s not too many fights in the division that are bad fights for me.”

Amongst his other promotional victories, Clark has landed wins against Josh Stansbury, Jake Collier, Mike Rodriguez, Darko Stosic, Dequan Townsend, and Alonzo Menifield.

