Despite Highlight-Reel KO, Michel Pereira ‘Couldn’t Show Half His Skills’ In UFC Debut

Brazilian mixed martial artist Michel Pereira wasn’t joking when he said he was a human highlight reel in real life.

The man known as “Demolidor” made one of the more memorable UFC debuts in Rochester over the weekend as he absolutely wrecked the United Kingdom’s Danny Roberts.

Pereira started out the contest with a few flashy, high-risk attacks. Then, at 1:47 of the very first round Pereira timed a flying knee that stunned Roberts, and he followed it up with a right hand (via ESPN MMA Twitter):

The flying knee was just the appetizer for the KO 😨 #UFCRochester pic.twitter.com/GVpoC9w4hf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 18, 2019

“I’ve always dreamed about this moment. I’ve fought a lot for this moment,” Pereira said. “Today, it became reality. My biggest dream has always been to fight in the UFC. I was very emotional and happy to be in there. I’ve dreamed about this every day.”

At only 25 years old Pereira is a welcome addition to the welterweight division. The win this weekend makes it three straight for the Brazilian and seven of the last eight overall.

Still, the “Demolidor” insists that fans haven’t seen anything yet.

“I’ve had better fights than this. I fought very little in there. I couldn’t even show half of my skills. I still have a lot of fantastic moves to show the UFC fans,” he said.

“I’d like to fight with the best. I don’t choose opponents. I want to be the new showman in the UFC. This is who I am.”

