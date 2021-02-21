IT’S TIME! The UFC Vegas 19 main event is finally upon us. Curtis Blaydes is set to take on Derrick Lewis.

Round 1: Curtis Blaydes is bouncing around the Octagon. The first time he moves in Derrick Lewis pops him and sends him tumbling. He manages to stay upright and they go back out to the feeling out process. It doesn’t last long though and both men just miss with huge shots. Lewis is back up against the fence, throwing kicks to maintain distance. Blaydes is putting his shots together now. He lands a nice straight right on Lewis. He follows that up with a few low-leg kicks. Another striking exchange that Blaydes comes out looking good. It’s all a bit wild but he’s winning this round. Lewis appears to cover up. Blaydes tries to throw a throwing knee. He remains cautious despite the fact he’s clearly outstriking the heavy hitter to this point. An eye poke brings a halt to the action with just a few seconds left of round one. One more exchange before the horn sounds.

Round 2: More eye poke drama at the start of round two. Herb Dean warns the fighters. Blaydes uses a flurry of strikes to work his way in for a takedown attempt. Lewis shakes it off. Blaydes shoots in and eats a huge uppercut. He’s out! Lewis lands a couple of follow up shots but they are not needed.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Derrick Lewis def. Curtis Blaydes via KO in round two.