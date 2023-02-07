Derrick Lewis drops to No.10 in UFC heavyweight rankings following recent update

Former UFC title challenger, Derrick Lewis drops three places in the newest UFC heavyweight rankings update.

Last Saturday saw Lewis drop his third straight loss, making it 1-4 in his last five fights, all of which have come by stoppage. Serghei Spivak took Lewis down six times, eventually sinking in an arm triangle just after three minutes in the first round – Lewis landed zero punches.

In the newest UFC rankings update, Lewis dropped three places in the ranking, 7 to ten and the loss marks Lewis’ worst run in the promotion. His previous three losses came to Sergei Pavlovich, Tai Tuivasa, and Ciryl Gane, and while there is no shame in any of those losses, Lewis’ performance have left much to be desired.

Spivak however finds himself up four spots and is now ranked No.8 and positions himself for another big fight.

Lewis is now 38 and has now suffered seven career knockout losses and has certainly hit a low point in his career. However, UFC President Dana White confirmed at the post-fight press conference that Lewis was going nowhere, even after his recent skid.

Not with me, I love the guy, I love him so he’s not going anywhere.” said White

Derrick Lewis latest fight highlight

What do you want to see Derrick Lewis do next?