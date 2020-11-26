Heavyweight funny man Derrick Lewis has hilariously called for a fight with UFC money man Conor McGregor.

Lewis made the unexpected call out while he was entertaining press including LowKickMMA on Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 15 virtual media day ahead of his main event fight with fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.

“There’s one guy that has been talking trash for years that I want to fight,” Lewis said. “So, Conor McGregor, he’s been calling me out so I believe I need to fight him next.”

It wasn’t all fun and games from Lewis who had some harsh things to say about his UFC Vegas 15 opponent, Blaydes who he believes is envious of the success he has enjoyed throughout his career.

“Just a typical crab in a bucket, one of those type of Black guys, crab in a bucket,” Lewis said of Blaydes. “He doesn’t want to see another Black man make it. Typical.”

Blaydes has labelled Lewis as “predictable” heading into their fight. ‘The Black Beast’ admits his opponent may be right but that won’t stop him implementing his game this Saturday night.

“Yeah, I am predictable,” Lewis said. “It’s fine if he thinks I’m predictable. I don’t care. They all know what I’m going to do, most of them. … This will be my 21st fight in the UFC. My game plan and my game, the way I fight, my style hasn’t changed. Guys said the same thing before. And you see that I’m the knockout king, so we’ll just see. I’m predictable, OK. He’s predictable, as well.”

Once he gets by Blaydes, Lewis is hoping to earn another shot at UFC gold.

“I believe I should have the winner out of Ngannou and Stipe,” Lewis said. (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Derrick Lewis will get by Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 15?