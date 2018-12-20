Undefeated Deron Winn Signs With UFC, Plans Weight Class Change

The UFC has added another piece to their rising middleweight division.

Two-time junior college champion and three-time All-American Deron Winn has signed with the UFC. The Lindenwood University product trains at the Dethrone Base camp in Fresno, California. The undefeated 29-year-old middleweight made the announcement official on Twitter today (Thurs. December 20, 2018):

“Hello @ufc middleweights. My name is Deron Winn. Happy to announce I just signed with the big leagues!”

Hello @ufc middleweights. My name is Deron Winn.



Happy to announce I just signed with the big leagues! pic.twitter.com/rELQF7bJsK — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 20, 2018

Winn is currently 5-0 in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career and recently signed on with Zinkin Entertainment to manage him. He is currently being trained by former UFC fighter and Olympic gold medalist Kevin Jackson.

Winn was a 2016 Olympic prospect and is mentored by current UFC “Champ Champ” Daniel Cormier. Cormier was with Winn for his co-main event fight against Tom Lawlor at Golden Boy MMA’s inaugural event last month (Sat. November 24, 2018).

Cormier can be seen in behind-the-scenes footage from the event trying to pump Winn up. He defeated Lawlor via lopsided unanimous decision.