Dennis Bermudez Retires After UFC Brooklyn Victory

Longtime UFC featherweight contender Dennis Bermudez recently considered retirement following a four-fight losing streak.

But with three of those losses being close split decisions, “The Menace” couldn’t go out like that. He returned against Te Edwards on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This time around, Bermudez left no doubt as to the result when he used his wrestling game to stifle his opponent on the way to a victory.

It was he did after the fight, however, that’s being talked about more. Bermudez officially retired after his win on Brooklyn, setting down his gloves in the center of the Octagon. The New York native gave an emotional farewell.

Watch it here:

Bermudez made his way into the UFC by reaching the finals of 2011’s The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 14. He lost the ‘contract’ to Diego Brandao but soon found his groove in the Octagon. Bermudez won seven straight fights and found himself on the way towards title contention.

Two straight losses to Ricardo Lamas and Jeremy Stephens halted that, but he rebounded well by defeating Tatsuya Kawajiri and Rony Jason. He then fell on the aforementioned slide including three split decisions losses. Bermudez fought back to pick up on last UFC win and called it a career.

We here at LowKick MMA wish Bermudez the best in all his future endeavors.