“On My Worst Day…I Beat You”- Denis Frimpong In Fiery Face-to-Face With Arijan Topallaj – Oktagon 71

On Saturday, May 17th, Denis Frimpong and Arijan Topallaj will finally settle their beef inside the Oktagon MMA cage. The pair of lightweights were supposed to square off in March at Oktagon 68, but an injury to Topallaj forced him out of the fight. Frimpong faced Robin Frank at Oktagon 68, winning a dominant decision. He immediately called for the Topallaj fight, and following a cageside altercation, the matchup was set. The altercation took place when Frimpong approached Topallaj cage side and was slapped by “The Albanian Eagle.”

Denis Frimpong

Denis Frimpong isn’t one to mince his words; if he has an opinion, he will tell it to your face. Riding a 3-Fight Win streak, his confidence is at an all-time high. The matchup with Topallaj is one that he has wanted for a long time, and now, he will get it. When Topallaj said that Frimpong isn’t a finisher, he responded with “I break guys.” Denis Frimpong has gotten into the head of Topallaj, especially when he wore a t-shirt with a picture of Topallaj crying at the face off.

Topallaj is tired of the continued disrespect and will look to punish Frimpong. Frimpong made it very clear in the Face-to-Face Interview, “On my worst day, even if I have one leg, if he’s at his best, I still beat him.”

Arijan Topallaj

“The Albanian Eagle” will look to soar once again in Munich. Following a disappointing showing in October against Hafeni Nafuka, Topallaj will be looking to right his wrongs and make Frimpong pay. Topallaj holds a 100% finish rate, with 5 of 7 wins coming by KO/TKO. Under the Oktagon MMA banner, he has gone 2-1, with two finish wins and his loss to Nafuka. Topallaj said that Frimpong has no heart in their Face-to-Face Interview: “You are ga ood fighter maybe, but you have no Heart. When I slapped you, you go away”…”If you are a man, you stay there”.

