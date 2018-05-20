Kamaru Usman Cruises To Decision Win Over Demian Maia

Demian Maia didn’t know what to do against Kamaru Usman outside of takedown attempts.

A burning question going into UFC Chile was whether or not Usman’s time is indeed now. Usman took on Maia to find out if he truly was fit for title contention. The bout headlined the UFC’s most recent card in Santiago, Chile.

Usman got the fight started with a couple of leg kicks. A clean right hand landed for Maia. Maia caught a kick, but couldn’t keep Usman down. Maia hooked one leg around the leg of Usman in an attempt to get the back. Usman remained on his feet and the action was broken up. A right hand was there for Maia. Usman then got hit with a left hand as he threw a leg kick. The opening round was a good one for Maia, but that’s where his success ended.

Usman started swinging more in the second stanza. Maia shot in, but Usman stuffed it. The two exchanged strikes. Maia caught a kick, but his shot failed. A counter left hand was there for Maia. Usman once again stuffed a takedown attempt. Usman landed a power left hand. He began chasing Maia down with heavy strikes. Maia pulled guard with about 25 seconds left in the round. The frame ended with Usman in top control.

Usman connected with a right hand early in the third round. A lunging right hand landed for Usman. Maia attempted to get his offense going, but he had nothing outside of his grappling. Usman stuffed yet another takedown and the fight was looking a lot like Maia’s bouts with Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

Usman dropped Maia with a right hand early in the fourth round. A cut above the left eye of Maia formed. Usman was able to stuff the takedown again and he landed some short punches.

The fifth and final round was underway. Maia once again couldn’t get a hold of Usman. The story of this fight was Maia’s inability to do anything once the grappling didn’t go his way. This was an easy fight for the judges to call.

Final Result: Kamaru Usman def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)