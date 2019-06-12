Demetrious Johnson Praises Henry Cejudo: ‘Start Paying That Man’

Spread the word!













Although being gone from the UFC, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson still has his eye on the promotion.

Johnson was watching when Henry Cejudo captured the bantamweight title by finishing Marlon Moraes in the fourth round of the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) main event. Speaking on his Twitch account recently, Johnson said Cejudo did an “amazing job,” and said it’s time for the UFC to “start paying that man” (via MMA Mania):

“I thought Henry Cejudo did an amazing job,” Johnson said. “I hope they start paying that man. I look forward to seeing what he does next in his career. The thing I was most surprised about was Marlon Moraes gassing.

“I was shocked that he gassed. And Henry Cejudo took advantage and made it a dogfight. He came out the champion. Henry Cejudo, he’s ‘Triple C’, he’s the ‘champ champ champ’.”

Cejudo and Johnson have met twice inside the Octagon. Their first meeting took place back in April of 2016 when Johnson finished Cejudo in the first round. Johnson handed the former Olympic gold medalist the first defeat of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. However, Cejudo bounced back in their rematch later, pulling off a shock victory over “Mighty Mouse” at UFC 227 this past August.

Cejudo handed Johnson his first career loss at 125 pounds via split decision. That bout proved to be Johnson’s final under the UFC banner, as he was subsequently traded to ONE Championship. He had a successful promotional debut in March, submitting Yuya Wakamatsu in the second round at “ONE Championship: A New Era.” Now, Johnson is slated to return to the cage on August 2 against Tatsumitsu Wada at “ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes.”