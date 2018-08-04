Demetrious Johnson Changes Tune About TJ Dillashaw Superfight

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson had some interesting comments to make while speaking with the media this week while he is preparing for his next title defense as he will fight Henry Cejudo in the co-main event of the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event.

It’s been well established that UFC President Dana White pushed for Johnson to fight UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw but Johnson was not being receptive to a fight with Dillashaw even though White and other UFC officials were asking for it last year, which ultimately led to White mocking Johnson for it and wanting a title defense against Ray Borg.

Now, Dillashaw is slated to defend his title against Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC 227 but might have to figure out who he’s fighting next as Johnson noted that the superfight is officially ‘dead’ when talking with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani ahead of his championship rematch as he stated that the ‘ship has sailed’ on the Dillashaw fight because he is no longer interested in talking about it.

“Nah, I don’t think it will happen,” Johnson said when pressed by Helwani about a possible fight with Dillashaw. “I think it’s dead. The ship has sailed. I’m just over it,” he added. “I’m just over it. I’m tired of talking about it. It’s almost like, if you already said what the things are, why keep beating a dead horse? Why? Until something comes up, it’s just flyweights”.

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.