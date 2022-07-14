Wallid Ismail, the former manager of UFC flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo – has described the Brazilian as a “vagabond” since their recent split, as well as describing the flyweight kingpin as a “shameless bastard”.

Deiveson Figueiredo, the current undisputed flyweight champion, will lose his undisputed status come July 30. – with an interim division title introduced by the promotion for UFC 277, with former opponent, Brandon Moreno, and Kai Kara-France slated to co-headline a Dallas, Texas showcase.

In recent weeks, reports have detailed how Deiveson Figueiredo had parted ways with long-time manager and representative, Ismail, and has now linked up with former WEC featherweight champion and UFC bantamweight alum, Urijah Faber.

Wallid Ismail has detailed his split with Deiveson Figueiredo

Ismail, the president of Brazilian organization, Jungle Fight – has denied claims that he failed to notify the UFC of Figueiredo’s hand injury, and shared his side of the story following a row about the introduction of an interim flyweight crown.

“From the beginning, I didn’t want to speak out so as not to expose Deiveson (Figueiredo),’ Wallid Ismail posted on his social media. “I had informed Deiveson that the UFC would (create) the interim belt if he couldn’t fight until July. The UFC was aware that he was injured. I have conversations with matchmakers informing [them] about the injury. He made a statement in the press saying that he would only like to fight Kai Kara-France in October, although I asked him to fight Brandon Moreno again, as this would be the best fight for his career.”



“He wants to look for someone to blame for his wrong decisions,” Ismail said. “ I’m just speaking out because, although he apologized to me for lying that he didn’t know about the interim belt, now he’s back to lying, that I hadn’t warned the UFC about his injury. That’s a lack of character.”

“This vagabond has become a shameless bastard,” Ismail added. “First he lied saying that I hadn’t warned him about the interim belt (the bastard told me he didn’t care). The bastard apologized to me for lying, now he’s telling another lie. You’re very naughty, Deiveson. I told the UFC that he was injured and could only fight in October. This bastard asked me to say that.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

In his most recent Octagon appearance, Deiveson Figueiredo co-headlined UFC 270 back in January, successfully beginning his second reign as flyweight champion with a close, split decision win over three-time opponent, Brandon Moreno.