Former UFC flyweight champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Henry Cejudo have gone from rivals to teammates, and the two will team up against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270.

Figueiredo will face Moreno for a chance at revenge and to come out on the winning end of their trilogy. Figueiredo fell to Moreno at UFC 263 last year via submission.

Figueiredo sought a bit of a change in his training regimen after his latest loss, including the temporary move to Fight Ready in Arizona to train alongside Cejudo. The two have hit it off after going back-and-forth in the media when Cejudo was the flyweight king.

Cejudo and Moreno also used to train together and have since been at odds from a distance. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting’s Trocacao Franca podcast, Figueiredo revealed why he and Cejudo have animosity towards Moreno.

Deiveson Figueiredo Aims To Avenge His Loss And Henry Cejudo

“Brandon Moreno is dirty — that’s all I have to say about him,” Figueiredo said. “He’s dirty. He’s a traitor. When I came to Scottsdale, [Ariz. at the Fight Ready gym,] Henry Cejudo told me about his betrayal. He lived with Henry Cejudo here and then became [Joseph] Benavidez’s sparring partner to fight Cejudo, so that was his biggest betrayal.

“That’s why Cejudo is coming with me [to the fight], to look into his eyes. Cejudo will be in my corner to look at this little punk’s face, and I’ll knock him out. Mark my words.”

This could be the first step to Cejudo’s potential comeback in the UFC. He has hinted at potentially challenging for the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski, although nothing has been formally agreed upon by the UFC brass and Cejudo.

For now, all eyes will be on Figueiredo and Moreno at UFC 270, and it appears that their previous respect for one another has run thin.

What is your prediction for the Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno trilogy?

