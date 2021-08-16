Deiveson Figueiredo is demanding an opportunity to regain his flyweight crown.

Figueiredo and current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno have engaged in a pair of title fights over the past year. Their first meeting at UFC 256 produced a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate that was ultimately ruled a draw. In the immediate rematch, Moreno prevailed on top, scoring a submission victory in the third round.

Seemingly since the moment he lost his belt, Figueiredo has been calling for the chance to earn it back. However, Moreno has been less than intrigued by the idea, preferring to give the opportunity to a new contender.

In a recent interview, Figueiredo called out his rival for not affording him a chance at a rematch (H/T MMA Fighting).

“He’s a p—-,” Figueiredo said. “Brandon Moreno is a p—- because I was sick when I fought and beat him, and I gave him the rematch right away. I won that fight. They took a point away from me, he pretended to be hurt, he faked an eye poke so they would take points from me, but I still won. And now he doesn’t want to give me a rematch? He’s a p—-.”

“I expected more from him, I expected him to act like a man. What I want the most is this trilogy with him, to fight him again. I hope he’s man enough to give me that rematch.”

Though Moreno may want to face a new opponent, the fact remains that there aren’t many names in title contention. Askar Askarov, who Moreno battled to a draw in his return to the UFC, is expected to be on the shelf for the remainder of the year. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is dropping down a weight class, but he has already been scheduled against Kai Kara-France. The fact is, Figueiredo may be most worthy of the shot.

We’ll have to wait and see what the UFC ultimately decides. If they do decide to go ahead with the trilogy, the war of words leading up to the fight should be worth the price of admission alone.

Do you think Deiveson Figueiredo should get the trilogy fight he is calling for? Let us know!