‘DC’: Curtis Blaydes Is Close To Heavyweight Title Shot

UFC “Champ Champ” Daniel Cormier seems to be very interested in this weekend’s (Sat. November 24, 2018) UFC Beijing main event.

Knockout artist Francis Ngannou will take on Curtis Blaydes in the show’s main event of the evening. This will be a rematch from the pair’s initial meeting back in April of 2016, which happened to be Blaydes’ UFC debut, where Ngannou won via doctor stoppage. Since losing to Ngannou, Blaydes has been on an absolute tear through the heavyweight division.

“Razor” has amassed a five-fight win streak, defeating all but two of those opponents via stoppage. Some of the names on Blaydes’ list of victims include UFC heavyweight veterans Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem. In Blaydes’ most recent Octagon appearance, he finished Overeem in devastating fashion, taking “The Reem” out in the third round with a barrage of elbows that busted open the Dutchman terribly.

Recently, the UFC’s YouTube channel released a video in which Cormier is previewing UFC Beijing. In regards to Blaydes, “DC” had some interesting comments about the 27-year-old. Cormier said that he believes Blaydes “is on the cusp of fighting for the heavyweight title.” However, should that be the case, it’s unlikely Blaydes shares the cage with Cormier.

Cormier is expected to fight one more time before officially retiring from MMA competition. That fight is expected to be against returning former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar in early 2019. Check out Cormier’s comments in the video below: