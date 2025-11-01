No Tricks, No Treats — UFC’s David Onama Not Interested in Celebrating the ‘Devil’s Day’

David Onama isn’t interested in celebrating Halloween.

With his first UFC main event coming the day after October 31, it’s understandable why ‘Silent Assassin’ wouldn’t want to partake in a holiday surrounded by candy and late nights watching scary movies. However, his reasoning for not celebrating All Hallows’ Eve goes far beyond his MMA obligations.

“Halloween? Nah, I don’t really like Halloween or celebrate it,” Onama said during the UFC Vegas 110 media day. “I don’t celebrate the devil’s day. As a kid, maybe it was fun, but now that I’m older, I realize it’s not it.”



As a kid who was completely over trick-or-treating by the age of eight, I can certainly relate.

David Onama gunning for a knockout in first UFC headliner

Onama is set to headline Saturday’s return to The APEX in Las Vegas, squaring off with Steve Garcia in a high-stakes featherweight scrap.

Steve Garcia and David Onama face off for the #UFCVegas110 main event. pic.twitter.com/GIZNRXLNhz — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 31, 2025



Onama goes into the bout having won his last four fights, including a decisive decision victory over Giga Chikadze in April. Similarly, Garcia steps back inside the Octagon having won six in a row, including five finishes and a big win over Calvin Kattar in his last outing.

“The fight is going to stay on the feet for me,” Onama said when asked about his game plan. “I don’t know what his game plan is, but yeah, most of the time we’ll be standing.”

With Onama and Garcia combining for an incredible 21 career knockouts, the fireworks are sure to fly when the twelfth and thirteenth-ranked contenders square off on MMA’s biggest stage.