David Coulthard Compares Conor McGregor to Max Verstappen: ‘UFC vs. Boxing in F1’s No-Rules Duel’

Former F1 driver David Coulthard has compared Conor McGregor to Max Verstappen as the F1 season slowly draws to a close.

As we know, Conor McGregor is the biggest star in mixed martial arts – and arguably in all of combat sports. The Irishman has done some incredible things during his time in the sport and because of that, he has become a household name across the globe. He is an internationally recognized superstar, and that’s probably an understatement.

In the world of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton certainly holds a similar stature – but one man who is hoping to get on that level is Max Verstappen. Currently, Verstappen is leading the charge in the driver standings as he aims to win a fourth world title. His main rival this season is Lando Norris, who seems to be a rising contender heading into the final few races.

Recently, the aforementioned David Coulthard compared the Verstappen/Norris rivalry to something from Conor McGregor’s past.

David Coulthard compares Max Verstappen to Conor McGregor

“Look, remember when Floyd Mayweather accepted the invitation from Conor McGregor to fight each other? There’s a reason why he fought him in boxing and not UFC or MMA because he’s got control of that territory.

“So Max is Conor McGregor, he’s UFC and Lando at the moment is an incredibly talented boxer. But, who’s going to win if there was no rules? And it’s going to be the guy with the exception of eye gouging, everything else goes!

“And Max has been doing that for a long time. So, Lando will get there and he’ll get there and he’ll win more races, he’ll win championships on his talent. But Max, that’s why he deserves to be in the same category as an Ayrton [Senna], as a Michael [Schumacher].”

Quotes via F1 Oversteer

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place this Sunday.