Darren Till reminds fans his tattoo is not Only Fans model Paige VanZant: “I don’t even know who that is.”

English MMA fighter ‘The Gorilla’ Darren Till had a tattoo of his now former girlfriend on his arm, although many MMA fans have asked the UFC middleweight if this tattoo is of Paige VanZant. VanZant is currently an Only Fans model but formerly fought in the UFC and BKFC.

The woman on his arm was his girlfriend, now ex. Darren Till got the tattoo of her as a birthday gift when the two were still together, Till explained:

“It was a surprise for her birthday. I don’t know what I was thinking. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do something different. I’m going to get a tattoo of her face’ … So, every time I fight, she fights too. And she gets beat up with me, do you know what I mean? So, if she’s p***ing me off, I just go to the gym and let some guys punch me.”

Darren Till’s Tattoo is not Paige VanZant

The English-born athlete was asked to clarify if the woman on his arm is Paige VanZant. He clarified:

“No, it’s not, it’s my girl … This is my tattoo. It’s not Paige VanZant. I don’t even know who that is.” [Transcript courtesy Daily Star]

Darren Till has an upcoming fight on December 11 at UFC 282. After a multiple-fight slump, ‘The Gorilla’ is in a must-win situation against South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis.

Going into the match, fans have noted that Till is getting his arm tattoo gradually covered up with a gorilla:

