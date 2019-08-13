Darren Till Says Fight With ‘Childhood Hero’ Robbie Lawler Would Be ‘Spectacular’

Spread the word!













While he is still undecided on his next weight class, Darren Till is more than open to a fight with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Till is coming off two consecutive defeats, both of which were finishes to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. Lawler, meanwhile, was most recently outpointed by Colby Covington earlier this month. That makes it a three-fight losing skid for “Ruthless.”

It would then make sense for the two strikers to collide and attempt to get back on the win column. And given their styles, it’s a fight that would excite many in the combat sports world. Till is one of them:

“That’s a great fight, mate,” Till said. “I called Robbie out not so long ago and he’s a childhood hero; I grew up watching him. That would be spectacular, mate. It really would.”

However, any potential fight with Lawler hinges on Till remaining at 170 pounds. “The Gorilla” has struggled to make the weight as many have called for him to move up to middleweight.

While Till is still not sure which division he’ll be competing in next, he is certain about one thing — he will be back in the Octagon before Christmas:

“One hundred million percent, [I’ll fight] before Christmas,” he added. “I’m ready to go right now one hundred percent [I’ll be back] before Christmas.”

Are you excited by a potential Till vs. Lawler fight?