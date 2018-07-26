Darren Till Rips Critics Of UFC 228 Title Shot

Darren Till is tired of hearing critics and negative fans talk about his latest UFC opportunity that will see him jump in the rankings in order to get a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley later this year.

It’s well known that interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington was supposed to get the title shot but those plans were axed and UFC President Dana White and other UFC officials thought that it was a better idea to have Till be the next title contender due to the fact that they needed a main event for the upcoming UFC 228 pay-per-view event.

Now, Till has expressed his frustration with the backlash from how the opportunity came about and he is not holding back.

“(UFC President) gave it to me,” Till said in a recent interview with (via MMAJunkie). “What do you want me to do? Just say no? Go, ‘Dana, it’s fine, I don’t want that title shot. Give it to someone else if they deserve it.’ “If Dana’s offering the title shot, I’m not going to say no, mate. This is what we do. MMA is good, and MMA fans are so amazing. But also, they can be toxic at the same time. Not just MMA fans – the fighters and people in general. When the UFC comes to me and offers me a shot,” Till said, “what the (expletive) do you want me to do?”

Till would go on record by stating that the chance of this title fight was given to him during a meeting with the UFC President while in Las Vegas because at the time, the promotion was seeking a main event for this upcoming event which was when Covington had turned down a title fight with Woodley because of a minor injury.

“Colby talks so much (expletive), and then when he was called to fight, he said, ‘I’m going to wait,’” Till said. “I don’t think it works like that. You can’t have your cake and eat it.” “He has won the title,” Till added later. “He does deserve that shot, but the UFC, they’re not going to let him call the shots. It’s not for me to say. I’m just going off what the UFC and Dana want me to do. If they want me to fight for the title, I’m not going to say no, I’m upset.” “I know a lot of people are going to say, (expletive) Colby, because of who he is and what he does,” Till said. “But at the end of the day, he earned his right. So as soon as I strip Tyron of his title, Colby and Usman, they’re the two first people who are getting a shot at it.”

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.