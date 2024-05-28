Darren Till vows to KO Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., call for fight with Jake Paul: ‘I’ll be right there’

Darren Till will be making his boxing debut on July 20 against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard on July 20.

Till asked for his release from the UFC to heal up his injuries and will now be turning to boxing. Although Till has said he will fight in the UFC again, he is booked to face Chavez Jr. in an intriguing matchup.

Although Till doesn’t have any prior boxing experience, he does believe he will be able to upset Chavez Jr., and he expects to do so by KO.

“Man, they’ve just got to make a statement,” Paul told The Schmo. “A KO, win the crowd over and do so good that I see their skill and I am impressed by them and want to make a big fight with them happen.”

If Darren Till does KO Chavez Jr. it would be an upset as the oddsmakers have the Mexican as a -400 favorite while Till is a +275 underdog.

Darren Till plans to call out Jake Paul

If Darren Till does KO Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. it would set him up to get massive boxing fights in the future.

One fight that Till has his eye on is Jake Paul as he knows it would be a fight that the fans would want to see, especially if he KO’s Chavez Jr. just moments before Paul faces Tyson.

“When I do win, when I knock Chavez Jr. out, I’m going to get on the mic or whatever, watch Jake’s fight, and I’ll be right there in the mix,” Till said. “I’m going to hold him to that fight now. F*ck him fighting Tommy (Fury), f*ck him fighting anyone else, all this McGregor – I’m the same size as him, so let’s see. Most probably (jumping into the ring) after the winner with a pint, just jumping in. I probably will do that.”

Darren Till has not fought since December of 2022 when he suffered a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis.