Darren Till Explains Why Jorge Masvidal Refused to Fight Him Again in Rematch from 2019 Clash: “He got me last time, but I think he knows”

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has spoken about a potential rematch with Jorge Masvidal, potentially in the boxing ring.

As we know, Darren Till was once considered to be a top welterweight contender in the UFC – and he even fought for the world title. Alas, following a poor run of form, he wound up leaving the promotion and instead opted to pursue a boxing career.

Some believe that he’ll make his return to mixed martial arts at some point in the future but for now, Darren Till seems to be pretty settled in what he’s doing. In his next outing, he’ll battle former middleweight star Luke Rockhold. While many are excited by the match-up, there had been rumors suggesting that Jorge Masvidal could be a possible opponent for ‘The Gorilla.

In a recent interview with Compare.bet, Darren Till gave his thoughts on that idea and voiced his respect for ‘Gamebred’.

Darren Till on Jorge Masvidal rematch

“I like Jorge Masvidal. I think we just both love a f***ing tear-up. He got me last time, but I think he knows what time it is with me. I don’t mind Masvidal, I like him, I’ve got time for him. Can’t say a bad word.

“I think a good amount of money was offered [to Masvidal to fight me instead of Rockhold] but he thought he was worth more. Whether he is or isn’t – he’s not in the UFC anymore – that’s up for debate and argument, but we’re not going to stand around arguing. We’ve got Luke now. If Masvidal comes after Luke once I’ve beat him, then yeah. If not, I’ll just have to swallow that one that he beat me.”

Quotes via Compare.bet

Who would win if Till and Masvidal ran it back in boxing or MMA? Let us know your thoughts.