Darren Till will not be cornering Chris Curtis in his matchup this weekend against Jack Hermansson at UFC:Fight Night 208, at the O2 Arena in London.

Till was forced out of his long awaited comeback, in his hometown due to an injury. He tore his ACL when he fought Derek Brunson back in September of 2021. His ACL was damaged before the fight, causing his coaches and teammates to advise against him fighting.

Till started off his UFC career undefeated with a record of 5-0-1, which included some big wins over Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in their primes. The UFC saw his impressive wins alongside his excellent mic presence and ability to sell fights, and gifted him a title shot in just his sixth fight in the UFC. In hindsight, the shot may have came a little too quick, as he was severely outmatched against Tyron Woodley. After that loss, he would go on to lose three of his next four fights. He was even knocked out cold against Jorge Masvidal.

Although Darren Till was out of his match, he was still going to corner Chris Curtis in his matchup. He has since decided against it.

“I won’t be cornering Chris this weekend at UFC London, I feel it would be disrespectful to the whole situation after pulling out of the fight to then turn up to the corner of the fight. I wish Chris the best of luck he’s a proper guy & we trained together & he can do good things, I also wish Jack the best of luck may both men have a good fight. I also look forward to hearing what all the couch potato’s have to comment below this post I’ll be reading & laughing. To the people that messaged me saying keep my head up etc. it’s massively appreciated but the only problem right now is that my body is brittle through years of hard torment day in day out to the body.” Till tweeted out

Curtis looks to continue his fantastic year, as he looks to get his fourth win in just 9 months. He also tweeted out his thoughts on Till not cornering him this weekend.