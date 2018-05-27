Darren Stewart Wrecks Eric Spicely In Liverpool

Eric Spicely couldn’t avoid the punching power of Darren Stewart.

The main card opener for UFC Liverpool featured a middleweight tilt between Darren Stewart and Eric Spicely. The action took place inside Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Stewart was vying for his first UFC win.

The two engaged in the clinch, but Stewart shoved Spicely off. Spicely landed a clean right hand and went for a takedown. The fence held Stewart up. Stweart fought out of the clinch. Another right hand was there for Spicely. A left hook landed for Spicely and a cut formed above the left eye of Stewart. Stewart’s success in this round was through his jabs.

Early in the second round, the two threw leather. Stewart backed up Spicely with a left hand. A stiff jab connected for Spiecly. A big right hand landed for Stewart that had spicely off balance. Stewart dropped Spicely. Stewart followed up with ground and pound for his first UFC victory.

Final Result: Darren Stewart def. Eric Spicely via TKO (strikes) – R2, 1:47