Daniel Cormier Vows To Defend Light Heavyweight Title

Promos are just that, but if you read into the one that aired last night (Sat., October 27, 2018) during UFC Moncton, Daniel Cormier will defend his light heavyweight title.

Just prior to UFC Moncton’s main card going live on FOX Sports 1, the reigning double champ ended a video hyping the evening’s main event between Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith with a warning for the entire light heavyweight division:

“I don’t care about Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson,” Cormier said. “Tonight’s your [Oezdemir and Smith] night, sure. But trust me when I say this: I’ll be back to defend my light heavyweight championship.”

Smith would be the victor last night as he submitted Oezdemir in the third round of their main event last night in Moncton. In doing so, Smith notched his third straight win at 205 pounds and undoubtedly announced his presence as a legit contender in the division.

Cormier is set to defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis at next weekends UFC 230. Cormier has stated that if he beats Lewis he would like to fight Brock Lesnar for the title in one big payday before he walks off into the sunset.

However, those plans would require Cormier to relinquish the 205-pound title, and the promotion recently announced that Jones and Gustafsson would square off for the vacant light heavyweight championship in the UFC 232 main event on Dec. 29 at Madison Square Garden.

Cormier did not add to his quote, but he did tweet his feeling about his wrestling students who made an appearance in the video: