Amid all the debate, former UFC champion turned broadcast analyst Daniel Cormier has listed his Top 5 UFC boxers of all time.

Cormier is a prominent voice among MMA circles as one of the most well-known voices of the UFC. He is a fixture of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events and also hosts a series of programs on ESPN.

His show with ESPN commentator Ryan Clark has become an instant hit with UFC fans. Previously, he hosted a show with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani before Helwani left the network to go independent.

During a recent episode of ‘DC &RC’, Cormier listed his top five boxers in UFC history, and the top of the list may be perplexing for most fans.

1. James Toney

2. Max Holloway

3. Petr Yan

4. Conor McGregor

5. Junior Dos Santos

Daniel Cormier Picked James Toney, Not Max Holloway, As UFC’s Best Boxer Of All Time

Cormier put former UFC heavyweight and world boxing champion James Toney at the top of his list; over former UFC champions Max Holloway and Petr Yan.

While Toney is highly regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, his UFC tenure left a lot to be desired. He signed for one fight in the UFC at UFC 118 against Randy Couture and was submitted just minutes into the bout.

Cormier often likes to poke fun at his good friend Holloway, but this may be the biggest shot by the former light heavyweight and heavyweight UFC champ. Many fans were also stunned to know that fighters such as Dustin Poirier and Leon Edwards weren’t considered for the list.

The ‘best boxer in the UFC’ conversation rages on, and Cormier’s list is sure to add fuel to the fire to the debate. His list is sure to create all kinds of debate within the MMA community as a whole.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Cormier’s list?

