Daniel Cormier on Sean Strickland’s corner reaction: ‘It felt like he was brushing you off’

Amid the controversy surrounding his UFC 312 loss, Sean Strickland has been accused of all but “brushing off” corner advice given to him in his loss to Dricus du Plessis earlier this month, according to Eric Nicksick who was told as such by former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier.

Strickland, a former undisputed middleweight champion, made his return to action earlier this month in Sydney, attempting to regain the divisional title in a rematch with the incumbent gold holder, du Plessis.

However, suffering his second career loss to the South African star, Strickland found himself on the wrong side of a largely comprehensive unanimous decision loss to the defending champion, suffering a gruesome nose fracture in the third round of his return.

And in the days following the loss to du Plessis, Strickland came under fire from a host of commenters in the sport’s sphere, including his own head coach, Nicksick, who claimed he needed to coach world champions in the future and would likely need to weigh up his situation with the former in the future.

Daniel Cormier concerned by Sean Strickland’s approach at UFC 312

Furthermore, following Xtreme Couture technician, Nicksick’s comments, Strickland boldly claimed he would likely relieve the former from his cornering duties in the future beyond UFC 312.

“I like Eric. He’s a friend of mine and he’s gonna continue to be a friend of mine. Will he probably be in my corner? Probably not,” Sean Strickland said in a video posted on his official X account. “We have so many great guys at Xtreme… We have so many savages that I would love to corner me.

However, it seems not only Nicksick was concerned with Strickland’s approach to his UFC 312 return — with the former claiming Cormier was also skeptical of the ex-champion’s approach to taking advice on board.

I talked to DC (Daniel Cormier), and DC was like, “Man, he didn’t even—like, it felt like he was brushing you guys off,” Eric Nicksick said of Sean Strickland during an interview on Verse Us.