Daniel Cormier believes the storyline involved with Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington makes it a much more compelling fight than the former facing Nate Diaz.

Covington returned to the win column this past weekend with a TKO victory over Tyron Woodley. Afterwards, “Chaos” called for fights with Kamaru Usman or Masvidal.

Usman, however, is expected to defend his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns next while Masvidal is seemingly looking to fight Diaz in a lucrative rematch.

But for former UFC heavyweight champion Cormier, the fight to make is Masvidal vs. Covington — especially given the narrative surrounding the fight.

“Do Masvidal vs. Covington,” Cormier told Ariel Helwani. “Maybe Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards. I don’t know. If Diaz wants to fight, give him a fight.

“But if Diaz wants to fight, find him a fight. But I’m saying, you love the storylines. There’s no bigger story right now than Masvidal-Covington. … Yeah, I feel like it [Diaz was the biggest loser this past weekend] because I feel like you go Covington.”

"There's no bigger story right now than Masvidal-Covington."@dc_mma believes UFC should "audible" from Nate Diaz to Covington as Masvidal's next opponent. pic.twitter.com/44wFMY9lLH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 21, 2020

Masvidal and Covington, of course, were former best friends, training partners and roommates until things turned sour between the pair last year. It would certainly be a highly-anticipated fight and is arguably the most interesting one to make in the welterweight division today.

The only question is if the UFC can make it happen and satisfy all parties.

Would you rather see Masvidal face Covington over Diaz?