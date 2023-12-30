Daniel Cormier compares UFC PPV Commentary trio to classic Monday Night Football teams

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has established himself as one of the top voices in all of mixed martial arts.

After building his legacy in MMA, capturing both the light heavyweight and heavyweight world championships, ‘DC’ is now recognized by fight fans the world over as a member of the promotion’s premiere broadcast team.

Though the commentary crew rotates week-by-week, primarily due to Joe Rogan’s busy schedule that prevents him from traveling out of the country, the trio of Cormier, Rogan, and Jon Anik now serve as the primary group of commentators and play-by-play men for the UFC’s biggest events.

“We have become a trio — me, Jon, and Joe — when it comes to pay-per-views, where when you want to feel like it’s a big night, you hear those voices and you see us on the screen,” Cormier told MMA Fighting. “It’s me, Jon, and Joe, and Megan [Olivi] on the reports. “Megan’s good, she does football and she does the NFL and does all these things, so you know when you’ve got that team that it’s a pay-per-view and it’s a big night. That’s the best.”

When Cormier, Rogan, and Anik are on the call, it’s going to be a special night

The consistent pay-per-view appearances of Cormier, Rogan, and Anik have served as a calling card of sorts, letting fans know that they are in for something truly special that evening.

‘DC’ went so far as to compare their crew, alongside roving reporter Megan Olivi, to the legendary broadcast teams of Monday Night Football.

“When Jon Madden and Al Michaels and those guys were on Monday Night Football, you knew you were watching Monday Night Football, and now you get that with the UFC,” Cormier said. “When you see Jon, Joe, Megan, and me, you go, ‘OK, it’s going to be a big night.’ That’s great for the UFC.”

