Daniel Cormier Fires Back At Brock Lesnar Fight Haters

Last night (Sat., July 7, 2018), Daniel Cormier became only the second fighter to simultaneously hold two UFC titles by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 226 in Las Vegas.

Cormier, 39, improved to 16-0 as a heavyweight fighter and boasts a 21-1 overall record. The only blemish being to Jon Jones; I will let you draw your own conclusions.

“DC” has openly stated he only has two fights left in his storied career after his vicious knockout of Miocic at UFC 226 to capture the heavyweight strap. But who will those two high-profile fights be against?

Well, Dana White confirmed it one of them would be against former UFC champ Brock Lesnar. The WWE Universal Champion is going to be Cormier’s first heavyweight title defense. You just knew something was up when you saw the mountain of a man that is Lesnar awkwardly making his way cageside. Suspicions would be confirmed when Cormier took to the mic in his post-fight speech.

The newly crowned “baddest man on the planet” wasted no time calling out the professional wrestler turned fighter.

“I guess Brock Lesnar is here to pick a fight.”

Cormier would call Lesnar to the Octagon, The “Beast” would rush the center of the cage and shove the new champ. The entire scene was reminiscent of the “Attitude Era”, or the glory days of professional wrestling. Be that as it may, it looks like “DC” has his first title challenger in Lesnar. That is if the WWE Universal Champ can comply with USADA and successfully complete his suspension.

Social media exploded with accusations following the post-fight melee, with most fighters believing the fix was in. Here are a few fighter reactions:

That was a wrestlemania 2018 promo on ********! Lol what is going on in MMA today 🤦🏾‍♂️People night forget that we actually play for keeps on that octagon! Ain’t no scripts for the fights!! #UFC226 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 8, 2018

That was the lamest fake confrontation ever.. — Brian Camozzi (@BrianCamozzi) July 8, 2018

WWE 🤷🏾‍♂️. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 8, 2018

Cormier is open about his love of sports entertainment, however, the champ-champ didn’t take kindly to the claim that he and Lesnar had planned the whole incident when reacting to the scene at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting).

“Staged, they’re idiots’ — fine,” said Cormier. “Stay broke. You’ve got a guy like Brock Lesnar in front of you and you don’t go crazy on him? Are you crazy? Brock is a pro wrestler, he does fake fighting. So I will do fake fighting with you until I put my fist upside your face. I’ll do fake fighting with you, Brock. And then I’ll punch you upside your head.” “So yeah, yeah. You guys call it fake online. I see a bunch of fighters. ‘Oh, it’s so fake, I don’t want to watch this.’ Tune in and keep lacing my pockets. You’ve guys gotta get on board. These guys get on the microphone after their fights and say, ‘Yeah, it’s whatever the UFC decides.’ OK.”

Although Cormier took offense to the “fake” allegation, he did, in fact, admit he lives for this kind of scene.

“You know me, I love wrestling! I watched some WWE stuff this weekend. I watched WrestleMania back in the day. I love it. I think it’s great. But look, Brock Lesnar is the champion of the WWE. So, when he comes over here, there’s no script. There’s no Vince McMahon saying, ‘Hey DC, easy on the punches.’ There’s no [WWE star] Braun Strowman where if Brock punches him hard on purpose he isn’t gonna respond. The moment Brock Lesnar punches me, I’m gonna get in his ***. “And we’re gonna have him running across that Octagon like a lot of other dudes did. So he can be big and bad and tough right now. But once that cage door closes, he’s gonna have to answer for his words. And he’s definitely gonna have to answer for that shove.”

Time will tell if Lesnar will indeed pay for that shove. With little love lost between these two heavyweights and Cormier’s incredible gift of gab, the build-up for this superfight may be better than the entrée.

Always the pragmatist, “DC” would suggest a silver lining so to speak from post fight fall out, a thank you to the “Beast”.

“Brock Lesnar stopped me from crying in the Octagon again, he kind of distracted me from saying all that stuff and that would have made me cry again. I don’t need to be another meme.”

All sources indicate the superfight between Cormier and Lesnar is targeted for the massive end of the year card staged in Las Vegas, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Are you looking forward to Cormier defending his heavyweight title against the part-time WWE champ?