Daniel Cormier Addresses Possibility Of Delaying His Retirement

Daniel Cormier addresses the possibility of delaying his retirement in order to continue his pro-MMA career. The UFC heavyweight champion was planning to fight Brock Lesnar this month then retire in March.

The only problem with that is Cormier not being cleared to fight and his fight with Lesnar being up in the air. Now, this fight is on hold and there is less confidence in Lesnar fighting again. Thus, that leaves Cormier without an opponent.

During a recent interview with UFC.com, he touched on his plans going forward. This is also where he made it clear that his retirement plans will be determined by his desire to compete going forward as a mixed-martial-arts fighter.

“There’s nothing left to prove. But I’m not a guy that has been fighting just to prove things. I fight because I love to compete. It’s never been that I have to prove that I’m the best. That was never the reason why I fought to begin with. So if the desire is there to compete, then I’ll go and I’ll fight. But if it’s not, then I won’t. If I get ready to start getting into a training camp and I just don’t feel it, I won’t do it.”

“That’s the beauty of being where I am today and being so at ease with my career and with my place and my standing in the history of the sport. If I get into a training camp and I just don’t have this in me no more, I don’t have the desire to train as hard as I want to train, I’ll just stop. I fight because I still love to compete, and I still want to compete, that’s why I’m gonna fight.”

