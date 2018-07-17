Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week Five Results

The Tuesday Night Contender Series rolls on tonight (Tues., July 17, 2018) with the fifth episode of season two from Las Vegas.

Here are the results:

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Antonio Jones

Shahbazyan defeats Shahbazyan via TKO at 40 seconds of round one.

Austin Vanderford vs Angelo Trevino

Vanderford defeats Trevino via technical submission (RNC) 2:42 of round two.

Anthony Adams vs Chibwiken Onyenegecha

Onyenegecha defeats Adams via spit decision (29-28,29-28,28-29).

Domingo Pilarte vs Vince Morales

Pilarte defeats Morales via submission (RNC) 1:52 of round two.

Maycee Barber vs Jamie Colleen

Barber defeats Collen via TKO at 4:15 of round three.

UFC Contracts Awarded:

Edmen Shahbazyan – 7-0 Middleweight

Domingo Plarte – 7-1 Bantamweight

Maycee Barber – 4-0 Strawweight