Dana White’s Contender Series 18 Results

Tonight (Tues. June 25, 2019) Dana White’s Contender Series 18 takes place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
White has compiled a solid five-bout card to determine if any of these fighters are worthy of a contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion. Check out LowKickMMA’s coverage of Dana White’s Contender Series 18 here below:
- Light Heavyweight: Alton Cunningham vs. Tony Johnson
- Featherweight: Zach Zane vs. Justin Gonzales
- Middleweight: Michael Lombardo vs. Kyle Daukaus
- Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Richie Santiago
- Catchweight (178 pounds): Miguel Baeza vs. Victor Reyna