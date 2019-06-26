Dana White’s Contender Series 18 Results

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Dana White's Contender Series 18
Tonight (Tues. June 25, 2019) Dana White’s Contender Series 18 takes place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

White has compiled a solid five-bout card to determine if any of these fighters are worthy of a contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion. Check out LowKickMMA’s coverage of Dana White’s Contender Series 18 here below:

  • Light Heavyweight: Alton Cunningham vs. Tony Johnson
  • Featherweight: Zach Zane vs. Justin Gonzales
  • Middleweight: Michael Lombardo vs. Kyle Daukaus
  • Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Richie Santiago
  • Catchweight (178 pounds): Miguel Baeza vs. Victor Reyna