Dana White was not happy with the work of the cageside doctor during the UFC on ESPN+ 31 main event. Brunson enjoyed a dominant round two which ended with him on top reigning down blows which seemed to have momentarily put his young opponent out cold just before the horn sounded to end the round.

Veteran referee Herb Dean called the doctor in to check on Shahbazyan. After chatting with the fighter the doctor let the fight continue and Shahbazyan was quickly stopped at the beginning of round three.

Speaking to media post-fight at UFC Vegas 5 White expressed his belief Shahabazyan went out at the end of round two and questioned the work of what he believes is an inexperience ringside doctor, he said.

“Shahbazyan looked like he was out at the end of that round. I think that the doctor could have stopped … first of all, the doctor’s obviously inexperienced. I don’t know anything about the doctor, but I’ve never seen him before.”

“You’ve got Brunson, who ends that round strong, many could argue that fight could have been stopped there at the end of the round. I’m sure the ref thought that the guy would have time to go back,” White said. “What you don’t do is talk to the guy for (expletive) 10 minutes while he’s hurt. You know what I mean? Either stop the fight or let him continue, but go.”

“You’re letting the kid recover while you’ve got Brunson who did that work while he’s waiting for the bell to ring so that he can go in and finish the fight. Pull the trigger one way or the other. Stop the fight or don’t.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Dana White? Did the ringside doctor perform poorly during the UFC Vegas 5 main event?