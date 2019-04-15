Dana White To Usher In ‘Future Of Fighting’ On Heels Of ESPN Success

UFC President Dana White and company have been keeping some logistical secrets lately and it appears the boss can hardly hold his tongue any longer.

Much of the time White is just doing what a good promoter does – promote. But other times he is just talking.

Regardless, White feels The Ultimate Fighting (UFC) is about to change the face of mixed martial arts…again.

”I told everybody yesterday, wait till you see what we’re working on in Vegas right now,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto post-fight UFC 236 (via MMA Mania). “In the next two months, I’m going to unveil the future. Not of the UFC, of fighting. I’m going to unveil the future of fighting in the next two months. And the amount of talent that we’re looking at right now, the shows that we’re creating to create talent right now.”

”We’ve been on a roll for a while now where every weekend the fights are absolutely ridiculous and we’re going to continue. This partnership that we have with ESPN right now is … is a big deal, man.”

Whatever White is referring to will remain a mystery for now. He could be hinting at the unveiling of the UFC Performance Institutes around the world. However, that would seem lackluster.