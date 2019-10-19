Dana White To Discuss Chris Weidman’s Future Following UFC Boston Defeat

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman appears to be at a crossroads following his latest setback.

Weidman was making his light heavyweight debut against Dominick Reyes in the UFC Boston headliner on Friday night. However, the contest didn’t last long as Reyes dropped the former middleweight champion and proceeded to finish him in the first round.

For Weidman, it was a fifth loss in his last six outings with all of them coming by way of knockout. And following his loss to Reyes, there were more calls from fans for him to retire despite “The All American” saying he will be back stronger.

It’s certainly something White will be discussing with him soon:

“What he said tonight didn’t sound to me like he’s considering retirement,” White said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “So it’s a conversation that he and I definitely need to have.

“This was his move up to light heavyweight, which obviously didn’t go well for him. So maybe he goes back down to middleweight, or thinks about maybe retiring.”

A move back to middleweight doesn’t sound likely. But Weidman could still bounce back given the lack of depth in the light heavyweight division. It would all be for nothing, though, if his chin can no longer hold up.

What do you think Weidman should do next? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!