Dana White Tells Pay Critics To Ask Jon Jones How Much He Earns

UFC president Dana White has challenged those who criticize how much his fighters make to ask light-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, how much he earns.

The UFC has come under intense pressure lately due to the fact several fighters have spoken out about unfair pay. Long-time 205lb king Jon Jones is perhaps the most vocal of them all. ‘Bones’ has become embroiled in a bitter, public spat with White after failed negotiations for a fight against heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Jones has spoken out to say he will not be fighting for the UFC anytime soon as he wants to take a stand to help the younger generation.

“I’m not asking for anything outrageous, and I know we’re in a pandemic, and I know when you’re a multimillionaire and you’re asking for more, it makes you seem like this greedy person,” Jones said on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride” podcast. “I’m very aware of all of this, but I’m also very aware that I have the voice and the platform to make change.

“I don’t want to fight soon. I have no interest in fighting in the UFC until I get paid what I believe I’m worth.

“I think it’s really powerful when you stand up for what you believe is right. I think eventually the UFC will realize that they’re being stubborn, will realize that they have a special athlete in myself, and I think they’ll eventually meet me halfway.” (Transcribed by ESPN)

White told First Take that Jones is earning really good money and says the light-heavyweight king is just frustrated he doesn’t earn the same amount as Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, he said.

“Ask Jon Jones what he’s made. Ask Jon Jones how much he’s getting paid. See what he tells you. He won’t tell you what he’s getting paid. Because I think the narrative changes a lot when you find out what Jon Jones makes.”

“Jon Jones feels he’s underpaid. I’ve said it many times. I think Jon Jones is the GOAT. I think he’s the greatest in the sport within the last however many years. He just doesn’t make the money that Conor (McGregor) or Khabib (Nurmagomedov) make. And he doesn’t like that.

Do you think Dana White & the UFC are paying Jon Jones fairly?