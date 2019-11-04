Dana White Teases ‘Big Fights’ For Francis Ngannou In 2020

Spread the word!













It looks like UFC president Dana White has some big plans for Francis Ngannou in 2020. The UFC boss took to TMZ where he laid out his plans for the French knockout artist.

“Yeah, exciting year for Francis, too, because, not only big fights for him, and potential title fight, but France,” White said. “We finally got France done. We’ve been working hard for a long time to get that place open for MMA, and we’ll do a fight there that, obviously, Francis will probably headline.

“And I don’t know if you watched the fight last weekend from Singapore, but the kid, [Ciryl] Gane, big badass heavyweight from France. No [they won’t fight each other], but they’ll both fight on that card.”

When asked who the UFC is targeting for Ngannou next, White didn’t have an answer for that.

“I don’t know right now. I don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that question right now.”

The 33-year-old is currently on a three-fight win streak. Each of those victories came by way of a first-round knockout. Prior to his win streak, Ngannou was on a two-fight losing skid. The first defeat came in his first-ever heavyweight title opportunity in the UFC against Stipe Miocic. Ngannou went five rounds with Miocic before dropping a decision loss.

He followed that up with a timid performance against Derrick Lewis, where he lost a decision yet again. Now, the Frenchman has returned to his winning ways, making quick work of all his opponents by utilizing his knockout power. Perhaps some of the nastiest power the heavyweight division within the UFC has ever seen.

What do you think about White teasing “big fights” for Ngannou in 2020?