UFC president Dana White is set to reveal if current lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov has a future in the sport after meeting with the undefeated Russian to discuss business in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The promotion sent out a press release announcing the announcement, it reads.

“Kicking off the main card on ABC (3 p.m. EST), UFC President Dana White will appear live to discuss the future of undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“This announcement comes as a result of Nurmagomedov’s surprise retirement following his successful title defense over Justin Gaethje in October of last year. Dana White met with Khabib Nurmagomedov yesterday to deliberate over his career and the lightweight title.”

White also took to social media to tease fans about Khabib’s fighting future.

“What’s up everybody,” White said in an Instagram post. “I met with Khabib Nurmagomedov last night and today at 3 o’clock on the east coast, on ABC the network, I’m going to talk about his decision and how it’s going to impact the Poirier – McGregor fight next weekend. And the co-main event and the lightweight division. 3’o’clock on ABC the network.”

